(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 8)

If Japan trusts individual Korean companies beyond a certain level, they don't have to get approval for individual items and they are exempted from any requirement for approval up to three years. But the situation will be different if they import "restricted items" for security reasons. In that case, they must receive permission from Japan's Ministry of Economy and Industry within 90 days — particularly when they import items that can be converted to military purposes. Under such circumstances, more than 1,100 items — including parts for cars and ships — must get individual permissions. It is difficult to find replacements for 87 items immediately as companies depend on Japan for as much as 50 percent of them.