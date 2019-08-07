Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #SK #SKC #Kuwait Petroleum

SKC to form JV with Kuwaiti firm

18:17 August 07, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- SKC, a chemical unit of South Korean energy and telecom conglomerate SK, said Wednesday that it has decided to launch a joint venture with a Kuwaiti firm.

SKC will hive off its chemical business and sell 49 percent of the entity to Petrochemical Industries Co., an affiliate wholly owned by the state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp.

The value of the deal was not immediately made known. SKC said the joint venture, valued at 1.45 trillion won (US$1.19 billion), will be officially launched by the first quarter of next year.

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK