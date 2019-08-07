Hyundai adds Kona hybrid model to SUV lineup
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday launched the hybrid version of the Kona subcompact sport utility vehicle in the domestic market.
The 1.6-liter Kona gasoline hybrid model comes with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission and has a fuel efficiency of 19.3 kilometers per liter, the company said in a statement.
The addition of the Kona hybrid, Hyundai's first gasoline hybrid SUV, to its lineup is aimed at answering the growing demand for recreational vehicles in global markets, it said. The electric Kona is available globally.
Hyundai has also launched the upgraded Kona gasoline and diesel models in the domestic market. The new Kona is equipped with safety features such as lane following assist, highway driving assist and smart cruise control systems, the company said.
Kona hybrid prices start at 23 million won (US$19,000) and go up to 26 million won, with the facelifted gasoline and diesel models priced at 19 million won-24 million won, it said.
