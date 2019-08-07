Go to Contents
Hyundai Rotem wins 164 bln won locomotive order in Egypt

19:06 August 07, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, said Wednesday it has received a locomotive order from Egypt worth 164 billion won (US$135 million).

Under the deal, Hyundai Rotem will supply locomotives for the No. 2 subway line in Cairo, operated by the National Authority for Tunnels, by Nov. 6, 2023, the company said.

Hyundai Rotem is an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea's biggest carmaker.
