(LEAD) Trump says U.S.-S. Korea talks on defense payment begin
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that talks to get South Korea to increase its contribution to the upkeep of U.S. forces in the country have begun.
"South Korea is a very wealthy nation that now feels an obligation to contribute to the military defense provided by the United States of America. The relationship between the two countries is a very good one!" Trump wrote in a tweet.
He added, "South Korea has agreed to pay substantially more money to the United States in order to defend itself from North Korea. Over the past many decades, the U.S. has been paid very little by South Korea, but last year, at the request of President Trump, South Korea paid $990,000,000."
His remark came ahead of U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper's visit to Seoul on Friday for talks on pending alliance issues, including Washington's demand for Seoul to increase its contribution to the cost of stationing 28,500 American troops here.
A South Korean foreign ministry official has said late last month that when U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton visited Seoul in July the two sides agreed to conduct discussions in a "reasonable and fair" way on how to share the cost of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) for next year.
The two sides are expected to hold the 11th Special Measures Agreement (SMA) negotiations on defense cost sharing in the coming months, as the current one-year deal is set to expire on Dec. 31.
Under the 10th SMA, struck in February, Seoul agreed to pay 1.04 trillion won (US$879 million) this year, an increase of 8.2 percent from 960 billion won of last year.
Washington is expected to demand a hefty rise in Seoul's contribution, given that Trump has pressured American allies to jack up their defense costs.
Since 1991, Seoul has shouldered partial costs under the SMA -- for Korean civilians hired by the USFK, the construction of military facilities to maintain the allies' readiness and other forms of support.
