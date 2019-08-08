Pompeo 'hopeful' for resumption of talks with N.K. in coming weeks
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday he is hopeful the U.S. and North Korea will resume denuclearization negotiations in the coming weeks.
Pompeo's remark comes after North Korea conducted four tests of short-range ballistic missiles in protest of joint military exercises between South Korea and the U.S.
"We are hopeful that in the coming weeks we will get back to the negotiating table," he told reporters at the State Department.
"We are planning for negotiations in a couple of weeks and we anticipate the two teams getting back together," he added.
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to resume working-level denuclearization talks when they met at the inter-Korean border on June 30.
The talks have yet to be scheduled despite earlier expectations they would restart in mid-July.
