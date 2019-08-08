Go to Contents
Moon to hold meeting with economy advisory group over Japan's export curbs

09:29 August 08, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will hold a meeting of the presidential advisory group Thursday to discuss the government's response to Japan's export restrictions, Cheong Wa Dae said.

It will be the first time for Moon to host a meeting of the National Economic Advisory Council since December last year.

The session is aimed at pooling wisdom on ways to cope with Japan's retaliatory trade restrictions against Seoul.

Economy-related ministers and key presidential aides, including Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and Kim Sang-jo, Cheong Wa Dae chief of staff for policy, will also take part.

A day earlier, Japan promulgated its last week's decision to remove South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners, a follow-up to its July 4 imposition of export curbs of high-tech materials.

President Moon Jae-in (C) presides over a meeting with senior presidential aides at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Aug. 5, 2019. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

