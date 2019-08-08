Go to Contents
Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Aug. 8

09:24 August 08, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- President Moon to hold a meeting of economic advisory group over Japan's export restrictions

-- U.S. Defense Secretary Esper to arrive in S. Korea

-- Interview with Lee Sang-eun, principal dancer with Dresden Semperoper Ballet

-- Major music award event changes venue amid trade row with Japan

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up on financial markets amid increased uncertainty

-- Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 10

-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
