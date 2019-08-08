Seoul stocks start higher, but sentiment still fragile
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened higher Thursday, set to snap seven straight sessions of decline, but market sentiment remained shaky.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 15.82 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,925.53 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Wednesday, Japan's trade ministry officially announced the removal of South Korea from its whitelist of trusted trading partners that enjoy fast-track export clearance. The measures takes effect on Aug. 28.
But the neighbor did not add to the list of tightly regulated items exported to South Korea.
Investors remain jittery over the worsening trade struggle between the U.S. and China.
Institutions and individuals bought a combined 43 billion won worth of stocks, offsetting foreign selling worth 43 billion won.
Tech, auto, airline, chemical stocks led gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rising 0.1 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbing 1 percent, leading chemical firm LG Chem, Ltd. gaining 0.6 percent and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. gaining 1.9 percent.
Among losers, leading auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. fell 0.8 percent and state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. declined 2.7 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,213.45 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.5 won from the previous session's close.
