S. Korea's 5G subscribers surpass 2 million in 4 months

10:05 August 08, 2019

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- The number of 5G subscribers in South Korea surpassed the 2 million mark four months after the commercial launch of the ultrafast network, industry data showed Thursday.

Users of 5G mobile plans by three carriers -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. -- reached 2.01 million Tuesday, topping the threshold after exceeding 1 million in two months of the service, the data showed.

The growth pace was faster than the expansion of LTE, first launched in 2011, and far exceeded market expectations. Industry officials and analysts earlier anticipated 5G subscribers to reach 2 million around the end of the year.

Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S10 5G is displayed at KT Square in central Seoul on July 11, 2019, in this file photo. (Yonhap)

The upward momentum is expected to continue in the latter half as more 5G phones will be available in the coming months.

Samsung Electronics Co. will launch the Galaxy Note 10 later this month and Galaxy Fold in late September, which will be only available in 5G models in the domestic market.

LG Electronics Inc. also plans to unveil its new flagship smartphone with a dual display and 5G connectivity next month to expand its 5G lineup.

So far, SK Telecom has maintained its lead in the 5G market with 84 million subscribers, followed by KT with 630,000 and LG Uplus with 540,000, data showed.

Last week, SK Telecom said it expects to have over 1 million 5G users this month, which would make it the world's first mobile carrier to achieve the milestone.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

