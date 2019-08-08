Asia's biggest K-pop awards MAMA reconsiders Japan, Hong Kong as event venues

The 2018 MAMA kicked off in Seoul on December 10 and moved to Japan's Saitama Super Arena on December 12 before winding up in Hong Kong two days later, where, at the event hosted by hallyu star Song Joong-ki, K-pop super band BTS picked up two of the top three music awards, including Album of the Year. The artist lineup for the Japanese leg included such A-list stars as BTS, disbanded boy band Wanna One and TWICE.

