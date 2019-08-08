Moon meets Uzbekistan's first female Senate leader
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in greeted the first female leader of the Uzbek parliament's upper chamber at Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday, expressing hope that it will help further promote relations between the two nations.
Tanzila Narbayeva, former deputy prime minister, was chosen as the chair of the Senate of the Central Asian nation in June.
She traveled to Seoul as part of a bilateral parliamentary exchange program.
Moon congratulated her on being elected to the post and said her trip here is very meaningful.
"I hope that it will serve as a chance to further facilitate the special strategic partnership," he said. The two sides upgraded their ties to a special strategic partnership in April.
Moon visited Uzbekistan at that time for summit talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Moon asked her to convey a message that he "feels special, brother-like friendship" with Mirziyoyev.
The Senate leader expressed appreciation for the hospitality of Moon and other South Koreans, speaking briefly in front of media at the start of their meeting.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)