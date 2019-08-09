Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea, Japan take a breather in row, take no further actions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Japan approves 1 photoresist shipment to Seoul, for a lot of reasons (Kookmin Daily)

-- Bolton told Chung US$4.8 bln bill for defense cost comes directly from Trump (Donga llbo)

-- Seoul-Tokyo trade row takes a pause (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Seoul, Tokyo avoid further friction in trade row, for now (Segye Times)

-- Joint military exercise under way includes stability operations for North Korea (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Rep. Lee Soo-hyuck tipped for U.S. ambassador after Moon's special security adviser turns it down (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon likely to appoint ex-aide Cho Kuk as justice minister (Hankyoreh)

-- Seoul, Tokyo take a step back from trade row (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Japan approves 1 shipment, Seoul defers taking more measures (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Japan approves 1 shipment, Seoul holds off counteractions (Korea Economic Daily)

