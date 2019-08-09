(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 9)

Under the current deal, signed just months ago in March, South Korea would pay 1.04 trillion won (US$915 million) this year, up 8.2 percent from last year. The deal is valid only one year, so the two sides must start negotiations soon to renew the deal. It was a stopgap agreement because there was a wide gap between the two sides over how much South Korea should pay to the U.S. Trump once said South Korea is paying only some of the $5 billion needed annually to maintain American bases there, bragging that what made it possible for Seoul to pay more was "a couple of his phone calls."