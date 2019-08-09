(LEAD) N. Korea to hold parliament session this month
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament will hold its second meeting of the year later this month, state media reported Friday, spurring speculation about whether key policy changes will be announced during the session.
The 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) will meet in Pyongyang on Aug. 29, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). It will be the second time the legislature will have met after 687 new deputies were elected in nationwide polls in March.
The SPA is the highest organ of state power under the constitution, but it actually rubber-stamps decisions by the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. It usually holds a plenary session in March or April to mainly deal with the budget and cabinet reshuffles.
During this year's first session in April, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was reelected as chairman of the State Affairs Commission, the communist state's highest seat of power. Kim also delivered a key policy speech during the session.
The announcement of a new parliamentary session came as the North has renewed its threat to seek a "new road" with multiple missile launches in complaint against the joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States, which is now under way. The North has long denounced the allies' drill as a rehearsal for invasion.
The agenda for the upcoming session is yet to be known, but the North could reveal its stance regarding its diplomacy with the U.S. or roll out guidelines for its five-year economic development project, which is set to be completed next year.
North Korea has been focusing on economic development since its policy shift, announced in April 2018, from the so-called byongjin policy of simultaneously seeking nuclear and economic development.
The unification ministry said it is "rare" for the North to hold a parliamentary meeting in August following the one in April.
"Since the launch of the Kim Jong-un regime, the SPA session has been usually held once a year," deputy ministry spokesperson Kim Eun-han told a regular press briefing. "We are closely watching related matters."
Since Kim took office in late 2011, the North held the SPA session twice a year on two occasions, in 2012 and 2014.
