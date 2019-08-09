Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street gains
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened higher Friday, set to rise for the second straight session, as the trade war between the United States and China appears to be taking a breather.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) jumped 18.23 points, or 0.95 percent, to reach 1,938.84 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Seoul shares sharply lost ground early this week over the escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies, which turned into a currency war.
In the latest tweak, the U.S. tagged China as a currency manipulator after Beijing let its currency break through the key 7-per-dollar level.
Market sentiment also improved as another trade tussle between South Korea and Japan took a pause.
South Korea delayed its countermeasure against Japan after Tokyo approved the first shipment of a key material under restriction to Seoul.
Japan started export restrictions on key industrial materials starting in July in a show of displeasure over a Seoul court ruling against Japanese firms over wartime forced labor. More recently, Tokyo removed South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics jumped 1.41 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix moved up 0.55 percent. LG Electronics advanced 2.85 percent.
Chemical shares also opened higher, with LG Chem moving up 0.63 percent, and LG Household & Health Care increased 2.24 percent. Top oil refiner SK Innovation gained 1.89 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,209.50 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.30 won from the previous session's close.
