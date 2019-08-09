Secret to being No. 1 in women's golf: practice

"I really put in a lot of work because I wanted to be better than last season," Ko told Yonhap News Agency on Thursday at Ora Country Club in Jeju, Jeju Island, on the eve of the Jeju Samdasoo Masters on the Korea LPGA (KLPGA) Tour. "The results I've had this year are fruits of all that training. Whether it's my ball striking, short game, putting and my mental approach, every aspect of my game has improved. And my confidence has grown as well."