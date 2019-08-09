(profile) Experienced, versatile bureaucrat tapped for agriculture minister
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Agricultural Minister Nominee Kim Hyun-soo, who currently serves as the vice minister, spent most of his career at the ministry and is widely known as an expert on food policies and trade-related affairs.
Kim passed the public service examination in 1986 and has held major positions at the ministry.
The 58-year-old nominee has deep knowledge of the country's agricultural industry based on his vast experience.
Kim's major tasks includes reforming a rice subsidy-related scheme and coping with growing calls from the United States that South Korea should drop its developing country status.
Asia's fourth-largest economy has been protecting its agricultural industry on the back of the developing nation status, imposing a 513 percent tariff on imported rice.
The nominee also served as the acting minister when the position was vacant for around five months in 2018.
Kim studied economics at Yonsei University in Seoul and agricultural economics at University of Wisconsin-Madison.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)