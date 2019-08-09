Go to Contents
Samsung to supply image sensor for Xiaomi's new smartphone

10:11 August 09, 2019

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. will supply a high-resolution image sensor for Xiaomi Corp.'s upcoming smartphone and agreed to expand the two companies' partnership, officials have said.

At Xiaomi's "Images of the Future Conference" on Wednesday, the Chinese smartphone maker said it will use Samsung's 64 MP image sensor in an upcoming Redmi phone, the highest resolution smartphone image sensor currently available.

The rivals in the handset market said they have agreed to team up for an even higher resolution 100 MP camera, but didn't go into details on the development schedule.

"Redmi and Samsung Electronics jointly announced a 64 MP camera," Xiaomi tweeted on its official account. "Xiaomi and Samsung Electronics teased an upcoming 100 MP camera ultra high-resolution camera."

ISOCELL Bright GW1 is a 64Mp image sensor that features the highest resolution in Samsung's 0.8 micrometer-pixel image sensor lineup.

Samsung is the global smartphone leader and Xiaomi is the world's fourth-largest, but they are neck-in-neck in major Asian markets, including India.

Image sensor shipments by Japan's Sony accounted for 27 percent of the global market last year, trailed by Samsung's 24.5 percent, according to Japanese research firm Techno System Research.

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi says on Aug. 7, 2019 it will use Samsung Electronics Co.'s image sensor in its upcoming Remi smartphone. This image is captured from Xiaomi's official Twitter account. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

