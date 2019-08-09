(profile) Sociology expert tapped as gender minister
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Lee Jung-ok, a prominent scholar in sociology and advocate for women's movements, has been nominated to lead the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.
Starting her academic career as a lecturer in sociology at Hyosung Women's College in 1986, Lee, 63, became a professor at Daegu Hyosung Catholic University, the predecessor of the Daegu Catholic University, in 1992.
She dedicated herself to the civil rights movement in the late 1990s. She led an international human rights center under the People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy (PSPD), a Seoul-based civic group, from 1995-1999, while she headed the Korean House for International Solidarity in 1999.
Currently, she chairs a gender equality commission under the Ministry of Defense and the representative of the Women's Forum for Peace and Diplomacy.
In the academic scene, Lee worked as dean of the sociology school at Daegu Catholic University from 2016-2018.
Lee, born in 1955 in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, has a bachelor's degree in English literature from Seoul National University and a master's degree in sociology from the same university.
