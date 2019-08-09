Go to Contents
(profile) Ex-minister tapped to head unification advisory panel

10:42 August 09, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Jeong Se-hyun, tapped as the new chief of a presidential advisory panel on unification on Friday, is considered a top expert on North Korea, inter-Korean relations and unification issues with decades of experience in the government.

Jeong, 74, will lead the National Unification Advisory Council as its new executive vice-chairperson because the council's chairperson is President Moon Jae-in.

Since joining the National Unification Board -- which later developed into the unification ministry -- as a researcher in 1977, Jeong spent most of his career at the ministry until he served as the minister from 2002 to 2004.

A graduate of Seoul National University, Jeong holds a doctoral degree in international relations from the same school.

Former Unification Minister Jeong Se-hyun speaks at a meeting with South Korean correspondents in Washington on July 17, 2019, on the prospect of working-level denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States. (Yonhap)

