(profile) Ex-minister tapped to head unification advisory panel
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Jeong Se-hyun, tapped as the new chief of a presidential advisory panel on unification on Friday, is considered a top expert on North Korea, inter-Korean relations and unification issues with decades of experience in the government.
Jeong, 74, will lead the National Unification Advisory Council as its new executive vice-chairperson because the council's chairperson is President Moon Jae-in.
Since joining the National Unification Board -- which later developed into the unification ministry -- as a researcher in 1977, Jeong spent most of his career at the ministry until he served as the minister from 2002 to 2004.
A graduate of Seoul National University, Jeong holds a doctoral degree in international relations from the same school.
