(profile) Reform-minded ex-presidential secretary tapped as justice minister
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Cho Kuk, President Moon Jae-in's pick for the new justice minister, is a law professor who strongly supports the president's drive to reform the prosecution and remove deeply-rooted social ills.
The 54-year-old Cho graduated from Seoul National University in 1986 and has focused on promoting civil rights and calling attention to human rights violations. While working as a law professor, he also took part in activities of civic groups and expressed progressive opinions on major social affairs.
Cho supported Moon during the 2017 presidential by-election that was carried out following the ouster of scandal-ridden President Park Geun-hye.
He served as the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs starting when President Moon took office in May 2017. Cho left the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in the July reshuffle of presidential aides.
Cho is widely viewed as a key figure who is tasked with completing Moon's drive to reform state prosecution.
At Cheong Wa Dae, he was behind the move to draw up proposals to increase the investigative power of the police and set up an independent unit designed to probe corruption by high-ranking officials.
At the height of South Korea's trade row with Japan, Cho wrote messages on his social media pages condemning Tokyo's export curbs, drawing mixed responses from the public.
