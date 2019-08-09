Seoul to nurture high-tech talent to counter Japan's export curbs
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's government said Friday it will induce local universities to foster talent in new industrial materials and strengthen history education for elementary and secondary school students to counter Japan's export restrictions.
Such measures, mapped out by the Ministry of Education, were discussed at a ministerial meeting on social affairs that was presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae at the Seoul Government Complex.
Under the measures, the government will lead domestic universities and colleges to establish interdisciplinary and convergence major programs beginning next year to nurture talent in the fields of advanced materials, components and equipment, where South Korea's dependence on Japanese imports is heavy and a bilateral technological gap is wide.
Most of the new major programs will be intended for university juniors and seniors to help speed up the development of outstanding engineers, ministry officials said.
The education ministry will consider linking its high-tech talent fostering policy to financial assistance programs to encourage more active cooperation from local universities and colleges, they said.
The latest move came after the Moon Jae-in government and the ruling Democratic Party have vowed full support to help South Korean companies overtake their Japanese counterparts in the supply of high-tech materials and components amid an escalating trade conflict between the two neighbors.
In a related move, the education ministry will ask local elementary, middle and high schools to expand history education after the beginning of the second semester next month.
It will also form a local network of experts in Northeast Asian history to promote research in the shared history between Korea and Japan, pending historical conflicts and ways for their resolution, while opening Northeast Asian history lectures for ordinary citizens and developing and distributing relevant history books.
"The Korean people have overcome hardships and crises. (The government) will sternly cope with Japan's export restrictions," Minister Yoo said at the meeting. "Numerous challenges lie ahead for us. We'll confidently and calmly overcome the crisis and usher in an era of development and growth," she said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said at the meeting it will push to hold various commemorative events, including exhibitions, movie screenings and cultural performances, on the occasion of International Memorial Day for Comfort Women, which falls on Aug. 14. According to historians, up to 200,000 women, mostly Koreans, were coerced into sexual servitude at front-line Japanese brothels during World War II when the Korean Peninsula was a Japanese colony. Those sex slaves were euphemistically called comfort women.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said it will develop many new domestic tour programs, particularly those themed after Korea's liberation from Japan in 1945, in preparation for reduction in public demand for travel to Japan.
