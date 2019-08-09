Kang Jung-ho's MLB career hangs in balance after release

The Texas Rangers, seven games out of the second wild-card spot in the American League at 58-56, are thin at the hot corner. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, catcher who was called up from the minors earlier this month to take over at third base, has homered just once in 42 games. The Rangers' website lists Logan Forsythe as Kiner-Falefa's backup at third base, and Forsythe has six homers and a .252 batting average in 78 games.