LG Uplus Q2 net profit down 28 pct on 5G investment
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. said Friday its net profit fell 28.1 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier due to increased spending on 5G network infrastructure buildup and marketing.
The nation's No. 3 mobile carrier said it posted a net profit of 98 billion won (US$81.3 million) in the April-June period, compared with a profit of 137.1 billion won a year ago. Its sales gained 7.3 percent on-year to 3.2 trillion won, but operating profit fell 29.6 percent to 148.6 billion won over the period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
LG Uplus said its profits decreased, despite solid sales, due to increased marketing costs and investment for 5G networks that rolled out in early April.
The company's marketing spending rose 11.2 percent on-year to 564.8 billion won in the second quarter, as it carried out aggressive campaigns for 5G service. Its capital spending skyrocketed 181 percent to 730 billion won over the period in line with the construction of 5G base stations.
LG Uplus said revenue from the wireless division gained 2.4 percent to 1.4 trillion won, thanks to a rise in the number of new subscribers. The number of 5G mobile plan users rose to 387,000 as of June to account for 29 percent of the market.
The average revenue per user inched up from the previous quarter, marking the first growth since the second quarter of 2017, the company said.
Sales from the smart home division surged 13.7 percent to 505.7 billion in the April-June period, led by robust IPTV and high-speed Internet business.
