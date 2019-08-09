Key developments on North Korea this week
16:09 August 09, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Aug. 2 -- Trump says N.K. missile tests do not violate agreement with Kim
6 -- N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea
7 -- N.K. leader says missile launches were 'warning' against S. Korea-U.S. exercise
-- Pompeo says he's 'hopeful' for resumption of talks with N.K. in coming weeks
9 -- N. Korea says its parliament will meet on Aug. 29
-- Esper says U.S. willing to engage diplomatically with N.K., but sanctions will remain
