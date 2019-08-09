Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
N. Korea intends to host World Cup qualifier vs. S. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has expressed its intention to hold a World Cup qualifier with South Korea in Pyongyang, the South's football governing body said.
According to the Korea Football Association (KFA) on Friday, the North Korean football federation sent a document to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) saying it will host the match at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.
In a draw for the AFC second round of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification held last month, South Korea and North Korea were placed in Group H, along with Lebanon, Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka. The Koreas, if things go well, will meet in the North on Oct. 15 and in the South on June 4 next year.
Seoul asked Pyongyang to hold talks on unified teams at Tokyo Olympics
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has proposed working-level talks with North Korea about forming unified Korean teams for the 2020 Summer Olympics as agreed between the two sides, a unification ministry official said Monday.
The proposal was made on July 24 through the joint liaison office in the North's border town of Kaesong, one year before the opening of the Tokyo Olympics, the official said.
In February, the two Koreas agreed to field unified Korean teams for four sports -- basketball, field hockey, rowing and judo -- during the 2020 Summer Games.
Seoul waiting for N. Korea's official stance on receiving food aid
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- The government is waiting for North Korea to state its final decision on whether to receive food assistance from Seoul, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
Last month, North Korea told the World Food Programme (WFP) that it will not receive the aid that the South offered to provide through the U.N. agency, citing South Korea's joint military drill with the United States that Pyongyang has long denounced as an invasion rehearsal.
The unification ministry has said that it is trying to confirm whether the refusal is the North's final decision, and that preparations for the rice shipment will remain stalled until after it confirms the final decision from Pyongyang.
N. Korea warns Seoul will 'pay dearly' for escalating tensions
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea blasted South Korea on Thursday for conducting joint military exercises with the United States and deploying high-tech U.S. fighter jets, warning Seoul will "pay dearly" for escalating tensions on the peninsula.
"The joint military exercises which have been conducted by the South Korean authorities with outsiders century after century are the root cause escalating tension on the Korean peninsula and blocking the development of the inter-Korean relations," the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
It was the committee's first statement criticizing South Korea since April 25, when it lashed out at South Korea-U.S. joint air force exercises.
