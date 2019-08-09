Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea's top envoy in Thailand attends regional forum
BANGKOK, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's Ambassador to Thailand, Kim Je-bong, attended a regional security forum in Bangkok on Friday, hours after Pyongyang fired off two short-range projectiles, the third such launch in about a week.
Kim participated in the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), a rare multilateral diplomatic event for the communist regime. North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho initially planned to join the forum but canceled the plan for unspecified reasons.
Disembarking from a Mercedes-Benz sedan, Kim sidestepped questions from reporters thronging the entrance to the ARF venue.
------------
Trump says N.K. missile tests do not violate agreement with Kim
WASHINGTON, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that North Korea's recent short-range missile tests did not violate his agreement with leader Kim Jong-un, although they may have breached U.N. Security Council resolutions.
Trump's remark came after North Korea conducted three tests of projectiles, including short-range ballistic missiles, in the past week.
The launches followed an agreement between Trump and Kim to resume denuclearization negotiations, which they reached during their meeting at the inter-Korean border on June 30.
------------
U.S., N. Korea in regular communication for resumption of nuclear talks: official
WASHINGTON, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The United States and North Korea are in regular communication for the resumption of working-level talks on denuclearizing the regime, a senior U.S. State Department official said Friday.
The two sides have yet to agree on a date and location to meet, but both expect the negotiations to start again soon, the official told reporters at a security forum in Bangkok.
"While we would like to be further along in restarting working-level negotiations, we are in regular contact with the North Koreans," he said, according to a transcript released by the State Department.
------------
ARF ministers welcome DMZ Trump-Kim meeting, look forward to resumption of nuke talks
BANGKOK, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministers who participated in a regional forum in Thailand this week welcomed the impromptu summit between Washington and Pyongyang in June and looked forward to the resumption of their nuclear talks, its chair's statement showed.
The ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) took place in Bangkok on Friday and brought together top diplomats from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and 17 other countries.
"The ministers welcomed the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un on 30 June 2019 at the Demilitarized Zone on the Korean Peninsula and looked forward to resumption of negotiations," the statement dated Saturday reads.
------------
N. Korea appears to have fired similar short-range missiles in recent tests: Seoul ministry
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States have been conducting a joint analysis into exactly what North Korea test-fired over the past week, the defense ministry said Monday, maintaining its stance that the projectiles appear to be a new type of short-range ballistic missile.
North Korea test-fired two short-range projectiles into the East Sea each on July 25, July 31 and Aug. 2, following two rounds of similar weapons tests in May.
Though the South Korean military has said that they were all believed to have been its version of Russia's Iskander ballistic missiles, Pyongyang claimed to have fired a "newly-developed large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system" during its two latest tests.
------------
Parliamentary panel adopts resolution against N.K. nuclear weapons, missiles
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The parliamentary defense committee on Monday adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and firing of missiles.
The move came as North Korea tested a third set of short-range projectiles in just over a week. South Korea and the United States said the projectiles were short-range ballistic missiles.
The resolution called on North Korea to immediately stop any military provocations that can pose a threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.
------------
U.N. grants sanctions exemption for food aid project in N. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations Security Council has granted a sanctions exemption to an Italian company to deliver machinery and equipment needed to improve food security in North Korea, its website showed Monday.
A U.N. committee overseeing sanctions approved the waiver for Agrotec SPA "which was contracted by the European Commission" to export the equipment, such as tractors and trailers, to the North, according to the U.N. website.
The exemption, granted on July 25, is valid for six months.
------------
S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined military exercise despite N.K. warnings
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States began a joint military exercise as scheduled Monday, sources said, even though North Korea has strongly complained against the maneuvers and rattled its sabers with a series of missile launches.
The "crisis management staff training" kicked off earlier in the day as a preliminary session in the runup to the command post exercise (CPX) aimed at strengthening the allies' combined posture and capabilities to cope with contingencies on the Korean Peninsula, according to the sources.
The staff training is expected to last until around Thursday, and the main part of the exercise is planned for about the following two weeks, they added.
------------
Pompeo 'hopeful' for resumption of talks with N.K. in coming weeks
WASHINGTON, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday he is hopeful the U.S. and North Korea will resume denuclearization negotiations in the coming weeks.
Pompeo's remark comes after North Korea conducted four tests of short-range ballistic missiles in protest of joint military exercises between South Korea and the U.S.
"We are hopeful that in the coming weeks we will get back to the negotiating table," he told reporters at the State Department.
------------
Esper: U.S. willing to engage diplomatically with N.K., but sanctions will remain
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The United States is willing to engage diplomatically with North Korea to make progress in efforts to denuclearize the communist nation but will continue sanctions on Pyongyang until the regime gives up its nuclear program, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Friday.
Esper made the remark at the start of talks with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo in Seoul, stressing the importance of close and continued coordination between the two allies on the issue of North Korea.
The U.S. "will remain resolute in the enforcement of the U.N. Security Council resolutions until the North engages in the complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Esper said.
(END)