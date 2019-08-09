BTS' latest Japanese single, 'Lights/Boy With Luv,' certified 'Million' in Japan
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- BTS' latest Japanese single, "Lights/Boy With Luv," was certified "Million" by the country's record industry, the first such recognition for a K-pop single album in Japan, the band's management agency said Friday.
The award by the Recording Industry Association of Japan came after the three-track single, released a month earlier, broke the major sales milestone of 1 million in the Japanese market, making BTS the first foreign male artists to earn a million in sales with a single album in Japan, according to Big Hit Entertainment.
Million is the top of the five recognition categories maintained by the Japanese association, including the second-highest, "Double Platinum," awarded to album sales of 750,000.
BTS was awarded three Double Platinum recognitions with three previous Japanese records -- "MIC Drop/DNA/Crystal Snow," "FACE YOURSELF" and "FAKE LOVE/Airplane pt.2."
The latest album topped Japan's Oricon daily single chart for seven consecutive days following its release last month.
