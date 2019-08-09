(LEAD) Trump says he received 'very beautiful' letter from N.K. leader, may have another meeting: report
WASHINGTON, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he received a "very beautiful" letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un this week and that he may have another meeting with him, Reuters reported.
Trump told reporters at the White House that he received the note on Thursday but didn't say when the next meeting with Kim might take place.
Trump and Kim have held three meetings to negotiate the dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear weapons program in exchange for sanctions relief.
At their last meeting at the inter-Korean border in June, the two agreed to resume working-level negotiations that had stalled since their no-deal summit in Vietnam in February.
The talks have yet to be scheduled, however, and the North has test-fired short-range ballistic missiles four times since late July in what it says is a "warning" to Seoul and Washington over their joint military exercises.
