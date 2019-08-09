(LEAD) Trump says S. Korea, Japan need to get along: report
WASHINGTON, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that South Korea and Japan need to get along, Reuters reported, amid a bitter trade and political dispute between the two countries.
Washington has urged its two allies to resolve the row to prevent further damage to trilateral security cooperation against North Korea's nuclear threats.
Last month Trump said he had been asked by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to get involved and that he would be there if both Moon and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe needed him.
Seoul and Tokyo have seen their relations deteriorate to their worst condition in decades since Japan adopted export curbs against South Korea in early July.
The move came in apparent retaliation for South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor.
This month Japan also removed South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners, sparking an angry response from Seoul, which warned it might end a military information-sharing agreement with Tokyo.
