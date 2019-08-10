(LEAD) Trump says he has never liked S. Korea-U.S. military drills
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he has never liked military exercises between South Korea and the U.S. and believes Washington should be reimbursed for them.
Trump made the remark after revealing that he had received another "very beautiful" letter from North Korea's leader on Thursday, in which Kim Jong-un expressed his displeasure with the allied drills.
"He talked about what he's doing. He's not happy with the testing. It's a very small testing that we did, but he wasn't happy with the testing," Trump said.
The exercises began Monday to test South Korea's capabilities to retake operational control from Washington during wartime.
North Korea has condemned all exercises between Seoul and Washington as an invasion rehearsal and recently conducted four rounds of short-range ballistic missile tests as a "warning" to the allies.
"He wasn't happy with the test -- the war games, the war games on the other side with the United States," Trump said. "As you know, I've never liked it either. I've never liked it. I've never been a fan. You know why? I don't like paying for it. We should be reimbursed for it and I've told that to South Korea. But I don't like it either, but I said do this because this was a big test. This was a turnover of various areas to South Korea. I like that because that's what should happen."
Trump surprised officials in both the U.S. and South Korea last year when he announced after his first summit with Kim in Singapore in June that he would cancel some exercises to support diplomatic efforts to denuclearize the regime.
The allies have since scaled back their exercises in a move critics say could hurt their readiness.
Trump has also increased pressure on South Korea to contribute more to the upkeep of 28,500 American troops stationed in the country.
On Wednesday he tweeted that negotiations to renew their cost-sharing deal have already begun and that Seoul has agreed to pay "substantially more."
South Korea's foreign ministry issued a statement saying the talks have yet to begin.
Under the current cost-sharing deal, known as the Special Measures Agreement, South Korea pays 1.04 trillion won (US$915 million), an increase of 8.2 percent from last year.
The two sides are expected to begin negotiations again soon, as the current agreement expires at the end of the year.
The troop presence -- a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty -- serves U.S. strategic interests by not only deterring North Korean aggression but also countering China's growing military assertiveness in the region, according to analysts.
