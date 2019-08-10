Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:04 August 10, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 37/26 Sunny 10

Incheon 35/26 Sunny 10

Suwon 37/25 Sunny 10

Cheongju 36/26 Sunny 0

Daejeon 35/26 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 36/25 Sunny 70

Gangneung 32/26 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 35/26 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 34/25 Sunny 20

Jeju 32/27 Sunny 60

Daegu 35/25 Sunny 0

Busan 31/26 Sunny 0

(END)

