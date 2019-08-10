Saturday's weather forecast
09:04 August 10, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 37/26 Sunny 10
Incheon 35/26 Sunny 10
Suwon 37/25 Sunny 10
Cheongju 36/26 Sunny 0
Daejeon 35/26 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 36/25 Sunny 70
Gangneung 32/26 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 35/26 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 34/25 Sunny 20
Jeju 32/27 Sunny 60
Daegu 35/25 Sunny 0
Busan 31/26 Sunny 0
(END)
