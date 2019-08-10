Korean-language dailies

-- Cabinet reshuffle signals sweeping reform in prosecution, broadcasting sectors (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon's man, Cho Kuk, returns (Kookmin Daily)

-- Cho Kuk-centered Cabinet reshuffle (Donga llbo)

-- Cho Kuk named justice minister (Segye Times)

-- Appointing crony Cho Kuk as justice minister is cronyism (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Justice Minister Cho Kuk set to be eye of the storm (JoongAng Sunday)

-- Moon's objective of Cabinet reshuffle: to speed up judicial reform (Hankyoreh)

-- Cho Kuk is put to the test (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk vows to push forward with prosecution reform (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Eight ministers changed in Cabinet reshuffle (Korea Economic Daily)

