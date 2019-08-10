Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:36 August 10, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- Cabinet reshuffle signals sweeping reform in prosecution, broadcasting sectors (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon's man, Cho Kuk, returns (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cho Kuk-centered Cabinet reshuffle (Donga llbo)
-- Cho Kuk named justice minister (Segye Times)
-- Appointing crony Cho Kuk as justice minister is cronyism (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Justice Minister Cho Kuk set to be eye of the storm (JoongAng Sunday)
-- Moon's objective of Cabinet reshuffle: to speed up judicial reform (Hankyoreh)
-- Cho Kuk is put to the test (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk vows to push forward with prosecution reform (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Eight ministers changed in Cabinet reshuffle (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Defense chiefs talk trilateral strain (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon's trusted aide picked as justice minister (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK