(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 10)

The reshuffle coincided with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper's South Korea visit, which came amid multiple challenges to the alliance. Most of all, South Korea's consideration of discarding the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Japan, a bilateral military intelligence-sharing pact, over the Seoul-Tokyo trade row is creating jitters in Washington. Given it is a crucial part of America's regional security strategy presumably aimed at China, Seoul's pullout will damage Washington's strategic interests. This can lead to efforts to redefine the alliance. For South Korea, it is the beginning of a whole new story.