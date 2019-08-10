Ex-MLB reliever Oh Seung-hwan contrite over past gambling conviction in return to old club

Oh pitched for the Lions from 2005 to 2013, winning five championships and establishing himself as the most dominant closer in league history. He then spent two years with the Tigers and compiled 80 saves. He signed with the St. Louis Cardinals before the 2016 season and lasted two years there. Then it was off to the Toronto Blue Jays for half a season in 2018, and he was dealt to the Colorado Rockies in July last year.