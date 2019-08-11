N.K. says inter-Korean contact difficult until Seoul gives 'plausible excuse' for military drill with U.S.
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Sunday it won't hold contact with South Korea, let alone dialogue, unless Seoul gives a "plausible excuse" over its ongoing military exercise with the United States, calling it an "aggressive war exercise against" the North.
Kwon Jong-gun, North Korean foreign ministry's director-general of the department of American affairs, made the remarks in a statement released by the Korean Central News Agency, blasting South Korea over the allies' joint military drill that kicked off last week.
"Given that the military exercise clearly puts us as an enemy in its concept, they should think that an inter-Korean contact itself will be difficult to be made unless they put an end to such a military exercise or before they make a plausible excuse or an explanation in a sincere manner for conducting the military exercise," he said in English.
"Though we are to enter into a dialogue in future as the currents flow in favor of dialogue, they had better keep in mind that this dialogue would be held strictly between the DPRK and the U.S., not between the North and the South," Kwon said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
