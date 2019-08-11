Sunday's weather forecast
09:00 August 11, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 35/26 Sunny 60
Incheon 35/26 Sunny 60
Suwon 35/26 Sunny 60
Cheongju 35/26 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 34/26 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 33/24 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 29/25 Rain 70
Jeonju 33/26 Sunny 60
Gwangju 33/25 Sunny 60
Jeju 31/26 Rain 80
Daegu 34/25 Cloudy 30
Busan 31/26 Cloudy 30
(END)