Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai Nexo #US safety test

Hyundai's Nexo named among safest cars in U.S.

11:02 August 11, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The Nexo fuel-cell electric vehicle of Hyundai Motor Co. was named one of the safest cars in the United States, the South Korean carmaker said Sunday.

In a recent safety test by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the 2019 Nexo received the highest rating of Top Safety Pick Plus.

The Nexo was one of only four midsize luxury SUVs to receive the highest rating, along with the 2019 BMW X3 and the 2019 BMW X5, according to IIHS.

The Hyundai Nexo received the highest marks in crash categories that include driver's side small overlap and moderate overlap front and side crashes.

The car also received the highest mark for front crash prevention.

Hyundai Motor said the safety test will likely help further expand the company's U.S. sales, which jumped 12 percent on-year to 57,340 vehicles last month, largely on increased sales of SUVs.

"The IIHS is known for one of the most elaborate safety tests in the world," a company official said. "As the Nexo was given the highest safety rating, it may have a positive impact on potential U.S. customers."

The photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the 2019 Hyundai Nexo fuel-cell electric vehicle, which has been named one of the Top Safety Pick Plus cars by the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK