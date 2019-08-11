Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS #YouTube views

BTS' 'Boy With Luv' hits 500 mln YouTube views

14:30 August 11, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The music video of K-pop super band BTS' "Boy With Luv" surpassed 500 million YouTube views Sunday, its management agency said.

The video of the band's main song on the "Map of the Soul: Persona" album released in April, eclipsed the mark earlier in the day, some four months after it went on sale, according to Big Hit Entertainment.

That makes BTS the first South Korean singers with over 5 million YouTube hits for each of its seven music videos, including those of "DNA," "Fake Love," "MIC Drop Remix" and "Idol."

The "DNA" music video surpassed 800 million views on the global streaming site Saturday.

The song "Boy With Luv" has also blazed a trail by winning three Guinness World Records related to the most-watched YouTube video in the 24 hours after the initial release.

An image of BTS marking 500 million YouTube views for "Boy With Luv," provided by its agency Bit Hit Entertainment, on Aug. 11, 2019 (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK