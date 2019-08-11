N. Korea voices support for Chinese action over protests in Hong Kong
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Sunday expressed its support for China over its handling of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong as protesters called for greater freedoms under Chinese rule.
"It is our principled stand that any county, entity and individual should not be allowed to destroy the sovereignty and security of China and 'one country and two systems' as Hong Kong is Hong Kong of China," a spokesperson for North Korea's foreign ministry said in English-language comments carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency.
The spokesperson also claimed foreign forces have become outspoken in their attempts to encroach upon the security and order of Hong Kong society and destroy the lives and property of the citizens by interfering in the issue, an internal Chinese affair.
The comments underscored the warming ties between North Korea and China following a visit to Pyongyang by Chinese President Xi Jinping in June.
China is North Korea's most important trading partner and a key source of food and fuel, giving Beijing significant leverage over Pyongyang.
