S. Korean Hur Mi-jung wins Ladies Scottish Open
01:45 August 12, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Hur Mi-jung has captured the Ladies Scottish Open in her third LPGA win in five years.
The 29-year-old shot a 20-under 264 to win the four-round tournament on Sunday (local time). Hur shot a five-under 66 on the last day to edge out Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn and South Korean Lee Jeong-eun, who tied for second place, at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick in Scotland.
The win was Hur's third career title on the LPGA Tour.
She picked up a check for US$225,000.
