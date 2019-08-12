Go to Contents
S. Korean Hur Mi-jung wins Ladies Scottish Open

01:45 August 12, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Hur Mi-jung has captured the Ladies Scottish Open in her third LPGA win in five years.

The 29-year-old shot a 20-under 264 to win the four-round tournament on Sunday (local time). Hur shot a five-under 66 on the last day to edge out Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn and South Korean Lee Jeong-eun, who tied for second place, at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick in Scotland.

The win was Hur's third career title on the LPGA Tour.

She picked up a check for US$225,000.

This photo, provided by Daehong Communications, shows South Korean golfer Hur Mi-jung. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

