Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Aug. 12
08:58 August 12, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Follow-up on analysis of N. Korea's 'new missile'
-- Moon to hold meeting with senior presidential aides
-- S. Koreans to mark 'comfort women' day
-- LPGA veteran ends 5-year title drought in Scotland
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up on financial markets amid trade disputes
-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
(END)
Keyword