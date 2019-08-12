Go to Contents
Samsung No. 2 patent holder in U.S in 2018: report

08:59 August 12, 2019

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. ranked second in the number of patents filed in the United States last year, coming after IBM, a report by a U.S. patent association showed Monday.

South Korean tech giant Samsung registered 5,836 patents in the U.S. last year, following American tech behemoth IBM, a formidable leader with 9,088 patents, the Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO) said.

Samsung's home rival LG Electronics Inc. was the seventh-largest patent holder with 2,473, moving up one notch from a year ago, the IPO said about the list of the "Top 300 Organizations Granted U.S. Patents in 2018."

Other Korean tech firms in the top 100 list were Samsung Display Co. (17th), Hyundai Motor Co. (22th), SK hynix Inc. (45th), LG Display Co. (53th), LG Chem Ltd. (61th) and LG Innotek Co. (87th), it noted.

By country, six American companies were on the top 10 list, trailed by South Korea with two. Japan and Taiwan each had one on the list, it noted.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
