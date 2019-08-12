Seoul stocks open tad higher despite Wall Street losses
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened a tad higher Monday despite Wall Street declines last week amid the escalating trade feud between the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.49 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,939.24 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington is not ready to strike a deal on tariffs with Beijing, which sent the Dow Jones industrial average slipping 0.3 percent to 26,287.44, while the S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent to 2918.65.
But in Seoul, most large-cap stocks gained ground across the board, seen as a technical rebound following last week's plunge.
The KOSPI shed 3 percent last week amid the intensifying trade feud between the world's two largest economies.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.16 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.36 percent.
Carmakers were mixed, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor decreasing 1.51 percent, but its smaller sister Kia Motors gained 0.23 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis fell 0.62 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,215.85 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply down 5.35 won from the previous session's close.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)