Jeju Air to open 6 new routes to China this month
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, said Monday it will begin services on six new routes to China this month to offset lower demand to Japan.
Jeju Air plans to offer flights between three domestic airports -- Incheon, Busan and Muan -- and Chinese cities, such as Harbin, Yanji, Nantong and Zhangjiajie, from Tuesday through Aug. 22, the company said in a statement.
The move came as Jeju Air and other South Korean airlines have suspended services or plan to further reduce the number of flights on some Japanese routes as demand has been on the wane after Japan implemented export restrictions of some key materials to South Korea.
Early this month, Japan officially dropped South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners in an apparent economic retaliation against a Seoul court ruling ordering Japanese firms to compensate Koreans for wartime forced labor.
Jeju Air said last week it plans to reduce flights on "less-profitable" routes to Japan though the particular routes have yet to be decided.
It now operates 45 B737-800s, composed of 42 chartered ones and three purchased ones. The planes serve six domestic routes and 70 international routes, mainly to Singapore and Southeast Asian countries.
