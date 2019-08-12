Some 20 pct of workers unaware of workplace anti-bullying law: survey
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- More than one in five South Korean office workers don't know about the country's workplace anti-bullying law despite its implementation about a month ago, a poll showed Monday.
A revised labor standards law went into effect on July 16 to help prevent harassment in the workplace.
According to the survey of 660 salaried workers by job search portal operator JobKorea Corp., 22 percent of the respondents said they were unaware of the law's implementation.
Nearly 56 percent replied that they had not received proper education on the new act from their companies, with 24 percent answering in the affirmative.
Slightly over 75 percent said nothing has changed in their work life since the act went into force.
Approximately half the surveyed don't expect the anti-bullying law to take root in the country, with only some 20 percent being sanguine about its future.
According to the findings, 45.8 percent of those polled have been bullied in the workplace, with the most common type of bullying being chores and errands unrelated to their tasks.
The law defines workplace harassment as an act of incurring physical or mental suffering or a worsening of the work environment by employers or workers using their status or power to behave beyond the scope of working norms.
If workplace harassment is reported, employers should launch an immediate probe and take proper action. Employers could face a maximum three-year jail term and a fine of up to 30 million won (US$24,750) should retaliatory or discriminatory measures be taken against victims or those who report abusive acts.
