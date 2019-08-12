(News Focus) Another new missile highlights N.K.'s focus on conventional weapons amid nuclear talks

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the two projectiles launched on Saturday flew around 400 kilometers at a top speed of around Mach 6.1. The location of the latest launch, the city of Hamhung, is some 400 kilometers from South Korea's city of Daejeon, where major military facilities are located nearby, and around 450 km away from the South's Seongju base, where the U.S. advanced missile defense system of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery is deployed.