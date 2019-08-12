Go to Contents
2 S. Koreans found dead at public park in Croatia

12:05 August 12, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean tourists have been found dead at a public park southeast of Croatia, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Monday.

The bodies of a man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s were discovered by a French tourist some 50 meters from a wooden bridge in the Krka River at Krka National Park at about 3:40 p.m. (10 p.m. Korea time) on Saturday, the ministry said.

They are presumed to be a father and a daughter, the ministry said, adding that a further probe is underway.

The ministry said it informed the family of the news as soon as the local police confirmed their nationality based on their belongings. It has dispatched Korean police officers to the morgue to gather more information about the incident.

This photo provided by the DPA on July 24, 2019 shows the Krka National Park in Croatia. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

