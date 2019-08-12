Speaker calls for nonpartisan cooperation over 'unprecedented' challenges
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's parliamentary speaker on Monday called for nonpartisan cooperation in dealing with "unprecedented" security and trade challenges facing the country, during his meeting with the chiefs of five political parties.
National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang stressed the need for rival parties to create a united front as the country has faced troubles ranging from a trade spat with Japan and North Korea's missile launches to new tensions involving China and Russia over an air intrusion.
"We should join hands for nonpartisan parliamentary diplomacy and a firm security posture," Moon said at the luncheon meeting with chiefs of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and four opposition parties.
"Unprecedented threats on the security, diplomatic and economic fields are approaching us, and we are facing challenges that require unified fronts more than ever before," he added.
South Korea faces an escalating trade row with Japan over Tokyo's export curbs of key high-tech materials against Seoul and its removal of South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners in response to Korean court rulings that ordered Japanese companies to compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.
DP chairman Lee Hae-chan called the current situation "very grave" and urged a parliamentary role in tiding over the challenges.
Hwang Kyo-ahn, chairman of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, denounced the government's silence about a series of North Korea's missile launches and Pyongyang's latest belligerent message against the government.
"There is no change in our stance toward bipartisan cooperation against Japan's export curbs. But it is regrettable that the government has not unveiled proper measures," Hwang said.
Sohn Hak-kyu, chief of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, criticized President Moon Jae-in's latest nomination of a controversial former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs as the justice minister.
Cho Kuk was tapped to lead the Ministry of Justice in a Friday Cabinet reshuffle, a move seen as reflecting Moon's firm commitment to carrying out a sweeping reform of the prosecution.
"Why did President Moon name Cho, the figure to whom the political circle vehemently opposes? This will only intensify the national divide," Sohn said.
Cho is widely expected to face political attacks during a parliamentary confirmation hearing, with conservative opposition parties strongly opposed to Moon's drive to set up an independent unit designed to probe corruption by high-ranking officials and reform state prosecutors.
